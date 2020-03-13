Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Skinner LaBelle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Skinner LaBelle Janet Skinner LaBelle, 85, of Hilton Head Island died peacefully at her home on March 6, 2020. She was born January 24, 1935, in New Haven, CT, to Dr. Philip W. Skinner and Doreen M Skinner. In 1952, Janet graduated from Geneva High School in Geneva, NY. She graduated from Skidmore College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts, and was the President of College Government. On November 24, 1956 she married Dr. John A. Labelle, who passed away in 2015. They were married for 59 years. While living in Michigan, Janet was the president of Meals on Wheels in Okemos. She was an avid golfer. She was the president of Walnut Hills Golf Association in East Lansing, seven time women's golf champion at Walnut Hills and 3 time golf champion at Pine Lake Country Club in Haslett. Her true love was bridge. Janet was the president of the Hilton Head Island Bridge Association and a Sapphire Life Master. Janet is survived by 2 daughters, Kimberley L. Stegman of Sugar Land, TX, and Jennifer A. Hause of Okemos, MI; granddaughter Davette Lauren Stegman; great grandson Jared; sister Anne Strand, Geneva, NY, and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 2 pm at Six Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head, SC, 29925. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

