Janet Vanis Maratea Janet Vanis Maratea passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal. Janet was born on February 7, 1934, the daughter of the late James and Sophie Vanis in Chicago, IL. Janet is survived by her daughters, Karen Edmonds and husband Mike Edmonds, and Paula Fuld and husband Chris Fuld; grandchildren, Sean and Ronnie Edmonds, Natalie and John Fuld; great grandsons, Collin and Jacob Edmonds, and Walker Edmonds. She was predeceased by her son, Ronnie Michael Maratea, Jr. and her husband Ronald Michael Maratea. A Memorial Mass for Janet will be held at 2 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaufort. For those unable to attend the service, St. Peter's will be live-streaming the Mass, just visithttps://www.stpetersbeaufort.org/to view the service. Janet married Ronn Maratea in Chicago, IL on August 13, 1955 and became a Navy pilot's wife. For twenty years Janet raised three children while supporting Ronn whether he was stationed at home or aboard ship. After multiple moves Janet found Virginia Beach her family's home and helped make Ronn Maratea Photography a successful commercial photography business. She continued her love of service and donated many hours as a volunteer at the Marine Science Museum, Norfolk Zoo and St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church where she was last seen reading to the second grade class and speaking about life during times past. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to National Right to Life. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
