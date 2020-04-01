Janice Lorraine Morales Janice Lorraine Morales, 51, wife of Dale Morales, of Granite Falls, NC, formerly of Beaufort, SC, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 in North Carolina. Funeral services will be private. Janice was born on June 26, 1968 in Beaufort, SC. She is the daughter of Jack Easler and the late Marilyn Smith Easler. Surviving in addition to her husband, Dale; are three sons, Ryan, Jake and Christopher and one daughter, Katie; four brothers, Ricky, Chris, Travis and Micheal and one sister, Nancy; three grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 1, 2020