Janice Lucille Grant
Janice Grant Janice Lucille Grant, 84, of Nixville, passed away Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020, at Hampton Regional Medical Center.She was born April 20, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC. Mrs. Grant was the daughter to the late Mr. John J. Grant and the late Mrs. Zenneth Grant.She is widowed by her late husband, James Earl Grant. Janice was a special lady to many who knew her and there was hardly a time she met someone she didn't call a friend. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Taking care of her family was one of the many special things about her. Janice had a pleasure for fishing and could tell you many fishing tales from her experiences at her favorite place, Lake Warren. She is survived by: a daughter, Peggy Pierce (Gregory) of Allendale; sons. Earl Grant of Vance and Tony Grant. She also leaves behind twenty grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ray Grant. Funeral services will be held 11 o'clock, Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, from the gravesite at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in her memory to: Alzheimer's Association - 2090 Executive Hall Road #130, Charleston, SC 29407 (843) 571-2641 ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville; 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville
1074 Yemassee Highway
Varnville, SC 29944
(803) 943-5016
