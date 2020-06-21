Janice Nichol Janice Nichol, 84, artist, painter,passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Bluffton. Janice was born in October 1935and raised in Brooklyn, New York by her parents Theodore and Louise Nichol.She spent her first 60 years living in New York City as a popular figure amongst NYC's artist/actor scene throughout the 1950s' and 1960s.Shelived in Brooklyn Heights for many years. Janice was an accomplished artist and painter, most notably spending three years painting religious frescos in the The Saint Ceril and Methodius Eastern Orthodox Church in Manhattan. Her work was often in the style of Rembrandt and Leonardo DaVinci.She was very well traveled, making her way through Italy, Greece, and other parts of Europe.Janice had a full life and achieved outstanding artistic goals. She was a fighter forexcellent values andthe love of her family.Eventually she moved to Hilton Head Island where she continued her art.Janice is survived by son Ari Taub, grandson Sebastian, sister Gail Della Rosa, and niece and nephew Nicole Tassone and Chris Della Rosa. Please contact us at artistic009@aol.com for details on the service. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 21, 2020.