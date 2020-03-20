Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaquelin P. Schmid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Jaquelin P. Schmid Mrs. Jaquelin Ambler Phelps Schmid, age 78, of Hilton Head, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from leukemia. Born November 1, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Mary Cary Nicholas Phelps and Pelton Phelps. She grew up in Milford, Connecticut and graduated from Randolph-Macon Women's College in 1963, with a Bachelor degree in Applied Music. She also studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, where she was part of the choir who sang at President John F. Kennedy's requiem mass. She married S. Stuart Sivertson in 1964 and had two daughters, Lise Elizabeth Dixon and Anna Catherine Sivertson. She moved to Duluth, Minnesota in 1967. Throughout her life in Minnesota, she worked in bookkeeping and administration. She also served on the Board of the Montessori School in Duluth. In 1972, she married John F. Schmid, MD. She was an avid skier and tennis player while in Minnesota. She was also a great lover of animals, including dogs, cats, birds and horses. The couple moved to Hilton Head in 1982, where she continued to play tennis, was involved in horseshows with her daughters, and sang for the Choral Society from 1982 through 2018. She had been very active in the music community on Hilton head. She sang with the Mary Greene Chorale, the Obviously Amateur Theater Group at First Presbyterian, and the Hilton Head Symphony Chorus. She performed in "Fiesta Italiana" in 1992, which began her solo career on Hilton Head. She soloed at Congregation Beth Yam and the Christian Science Church, as well as other churches on Hilton Head. On a chorale tour of France with the Mary Greene Singers in 2000, she had the honor to sing "Oseh Shalom" at Notre Dame Cathedral. Her last performance was with The Lean Ensemble Theatre for "The Christian." In 2002, she became a member of Congregation Beth Yam on Hilton Head and was a very active member of the temple on a number of committees. Surviving is her daughter, Lise E. Dixon. She is predeceased by her daughter, Anna C. Sivertson, and her parents. In lieu of flowers, if friends choose, they may make contributions to Congregation Beth Yam's Music Fund, 4501 Meeting Street,Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 or the Hilton Head Humane Association, PO Box 21790, Hilton Head SC 29925. www.hhhumane.org . She will be missed by many. There will be a live streamed service held Friday, March 19 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Congregation Beth Yam. Due to the current coronavirus health challenge, no-one will be allowed to attend the service. Go to bethyam.org and follow the instructions for live stream viewing of the service listed under "Of Special Note". The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

