Jayne S. Breland Jayne S. Breland, 84, wife of Kenneth M. Breland, of St. Helena, SC, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00pm at Port Royal Baptist Church. Mrs. Breland was born on August 13, 1935 in Pineora, GA. She is the daughter of the late Emmett Leroy Saxon and Bessie Brigman Saxon. Mrs. Breland retired from Marine Corps Air Station as the assistant to the Adjutant for over 20 years. Surviving in addition to her husband, Kenneth; are two daughters, Catherine B. Bothe-Jim and Cheryl B. Polk-Danny; three grandchildren, Nathan Polk-Kenzie, Brantley Polk-Maria, and Kenneth Bothe; and four great grandchildren Gavin, Paisley, Brynley and Savannah-Rose. She was preceded in death by one sister, Lela S. Rahn; three brothers, Ravenel Saxon, Emmett L., Jr. and William E. Saxon; In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Port Royal Baptist Church or Friends of Caroline Hospice. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

