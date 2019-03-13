Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Bisett Hollister. View Sign

Jean Bisett Hollister December 4, 1934 - July 22, 2018 A mass of Christian burial for Jean Hollister, who passed away peacefully on July 22, 2018, will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaufort, SC. Jean moved with her husband, Guy, to Dataw Island upon their retirement and lived there for 25 years before moving to Virginia to be closer to family after Guy's death in 2012. To view her obituary online, visit:

Jean Bisett Hollister December 4, 1934 - July 22, 2018 A mass of Christian burial for Jean Hollister, who passed away peacefully on July 22, 2018, will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaufort, SC. Jean moved with her husband, Guy, to Dataw Island upon their retirement and lived there for 25 years before moving to Virginia to be closer to family after Guy's death in 2012. To view her obituary online, visit: www.endersandshirley.com . She is survived by her daughters Lisa Begley (Tim) of Ft. Belvoir, VA and Terry Meyer (Kyle) of Berryville, VA, and her grandchildren Kelsey and Delaney Begley and Emma (Ryan Mastalerz) and Ellie Meyer, and her brother Dr. Thomas Bisett of Manchester, NH. She is predeceased by her son John in 1999, and her husband Guy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in her memory to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 70 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort, SC, 29907. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close