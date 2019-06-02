Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Goncher Bond. View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Service 1 Copeland Dr Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-1111 Send Flowers Obituary



Jean Goncher Bond Jean Goncher Bond, 92, widow of Frank Christian Bond, went to her Heavenly Home on April 11, 2019. A resident of Ladys Island, she moved to River Oaks Assisted Living shortly after the passing of her beloved husband of 62 years in 2010. The loving care she received there is greatly appreciated by her family. Jean was born in East Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late William and Enid Mead Goncher. She graduated from Kent State University where she received a BA in English and Journalism. She was a Quill and Scroll Journal Honorary, a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and a Gold Key Honorary. Upon her arrival at Beaufort High School, she met her dear friend and fellow teacher, Pam Steman. Pam, as much a tennis enthusiast as Jean, enjoyed playing the game with her friend until Jean was well into her 70s. Retiring after 24 years of high school teaching, she became an adjunct instructor at Park College. She taught for 10 years on the Park University USMC campus. Jean and Frank enjoyed yearly vacations to various destinations with their children and spent as much time as possible with Pam's two young children (John and Joseph) during their growing years. Jean was a member of The First Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon and held membership in the TNT Circle and Prime Timers. She was a member of AAUW, where she was a past President and was very involved in their Literary Group. Jean is survived by her daughter, Sheila Fulton, her husband, Mark, their two children (Clay and Tony), her son Frank Christian Bond III and her two grandchildren from Frank, Alex Christian Bond and Dennis Richard Bond, all living in the Chicago area, and her son William Allan Bond living in the Atlanta area, and her two grandchildren from Bill, Matthew Christian Bond (married to Nicole Emma Bond) and Jake Davidson Bond - all living on Manhattan. Jean is also survived by her later brother and sister in law's children, Gary, Brian, Dale and Kurt Goncher. The Bond family is deeply indebted to Jean's lifelong friend Pam Wheeler Steman for her constant companionship and unparalleled devotion to her final days and beyond. A Memorial service for Jean will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. Following the service a reception will be held at the Church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 121 North Street, Beaufort, SC 29902. Please share your thoughts and stories about Jean by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com . Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Island Packet on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

