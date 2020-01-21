Jean Louise Casella 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Hilton Head Island, SC surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Jean was born March 21, 1939 in Ridley Park, PA to Paul and Jennie Wetterau. She graduated from Cedar Crest College in 1961. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Paul Christian Wetterau and granddaughter Sophie Grace Casella. Jean is survived by her loving husband Salvatore Robert Casella of 55 years and her brother Richard Wetterau; her daughter Susan Casella Chiodo (Robert) of John's Creek, GA, and sons A. Robert Casella (Mindi) of Richmond Hill, GA and Jeffrey Casella (Alicia) of Poolesville, MD, as well as her grandchildren Lauren, Isabel, Claudia, Garner, Grant, Katie, Will and Chloe. Jean was raised in Mountain Lakes, NJ. She and Tore were married in 1964 and they resided in Cherry Hill, NJ for 44 years before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC. Jean was a long time member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church where she actively volunteered in different roles. Jean was a dedicated wife mother, and grandmother and she was affectionately known as Mimi. Jean enjoyed family gatherings where she shared her love for cooking and eating great food. She loved the beach and especially Sanibel Island, Fl where she was happiest collecting shells. Jean's other passions included her dogs and cats, many of which were rescues. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Bargain Box for many years. A private service was held for immediate family on Monday, January 20 followed by interment at Six Oaks Cemetery in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island SC, 29926 or the Hospice Care of the LowCountry, PO Box 3827 Bluffton, SC 29910. www.Keithfuneral. com.

