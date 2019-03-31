Jean Partridge Jean Partridge, 91, of Bluffton passed peacefully at home on Monday, March 18, 2019. Jean was born on June 2, 1927, in Brockton, MA. She was the daughter of Daniel and Pauline MacDonald and was predeceased by her five siblings. She was the widow of James T. Partridge and mother of Cynthia Smith and Ann Gresty of Hilton Head and James Partridge Jr. of Lenoir N.C. Jean was the proud grandmother of five and great-grandmother of thirteen who loved their G.G. dearly. Jean was a member of St. Andrew by the Sea Methodist Church where she volunteered in the weekly soup kitchen. She also volunteered at The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina and The Litter Box. Jean was employed at the Country Club of Hilton Head as a receptionist. Jean was active and had many close friends who she traveled and enjoyed spending time with. A memorial service at St Andrew by the Sea; will be held at a later date.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 31, 2019