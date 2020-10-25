Jean Ross
January 24, 1942 - October 21, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Jean P. Ross, 78, widow of Derby Joseph Ross, of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by family, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:30pm in St. Peter's Catholic Church with interment in Quantico National Cemetery.
Mrs. Ross was born on January 24, 1942 in Spencerville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Merel E. Harruff and Anna Harruff.
Surviving are one daughter, Carole Myers and son in law Kyle Myers; one brother, Dennis W. Harruff; three grandchildren, Amanda Hagler, David DeRepentigny and Jessica Green; four great grandchildren, Ethan Hagler, Jaina Hagler, Gabrielle Cash and Payton Green.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dwight A. Harruff and Larry L. Harruff and one sister, Barb Ward.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.