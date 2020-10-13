Jean Weimer

Jean WeimerOctober 7, 2020Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - After 94 years of a joy-filled life, Jean P. Weimer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 7, 2020 in Hilton Head, SC. Born August 17, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Ralph and Eva Patton, Jean graduated from South Hills High School.Jean spent most of her life in West Mifflin, PA. She had a deep appreciation for the arts and enjoyed the symphony and any live musical performance. Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge and golfing with her friends. Jean was a lifelong member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church in West Mifflin where she was active in the Christian Servitors.Jean was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Weimer, sister Edith Dale, son-in-law David Crunkleton and grandson Brad Steele. Jean is survived by her three daughters, Dawn Crunkleton of Hilton Head, Linda Shilatz (Nick) of McMurray, PA, and Martha Steele (Bob) of Hilton Head, nephew Lee Dale (Donna) of Carbondale, CO, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.May her memory be a blessing and a constant reminder to live life to the fullest.An outdoor memorial service is planned for Jean in late October at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, PA.