Jeanette Bagnell Delaney Jeanette Bagnell Delaney, 69, of Hilton Head, died in her home on October 3rd, 2019. Jeanette, who was born and raised in Syracuse, NY, is survived by her husband, David, her mother, Prisca Bagnell, of Hilton Head, her brother, Bruce Bagnell, of Taiwan, her sister-in-law, Sherry Bagnell, of Syracuse, her nephew, Orion Bagnell, of Syracuse and her niece, Melissa, of Hilton Head. She is preceded in death by her father, Lewis Bagnell. Services are private. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 12, 2019