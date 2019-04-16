Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Wilson. View Sign

Jeanette Bazemore Wilson Jeanette Bazemore Wilson, widow of Arthur T. Wilson, passed away peacefully at The Retreat of Lady's Island, Thursday, April 11, 2019, after a long courageous battle with vascular dementia. Jeanette was born on October 21, 1929 in Port Royal, South Carolina to Joseph H. Bazemore and Ila B. Bazemore. She attended Beaufort County Schools and then went on to receive her Associate Degree in Business from Winthrop College. She worked as a secretary at Beaufort High School and next went on to a Civil Service career in the Maintenance Department at Parris Island. She retired from her position after 32 years of employment. Jeanette was a member of Carteret Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and cheering for her favorite team, the Clemson Tigers. She was a remarkable seamstress and often sewed for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed being the most handy person in her household, and never found something that she couldn't fix. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and the house was always full with them because they all loved their Mam! She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Szalay (Louie) and Lisa Pope (Wendell). Her grandchildren Sean Cannon, Chase Cannon, Samantha Cannon, Alexandra Edenfield (Chris), Benjamin Pope, Chelsea White (Justin), Kayla Pope, Wilson Wallace and one great grandson Paxton White. She was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Bazemore Jr., Corrie Dean Cullom, Emerson Bazemore, and Paul Bazemore. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11:00am at Carteret Street United Methodist Church with burial at Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CAPA PO Box 531 Beaufort, SC 29901 or Alzheimer's Family Services. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

