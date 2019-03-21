Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Haffa McKown. View Sign

Jeanne Haffa McKown Jeanne Haffa McKown, 95, of Hilton Head Island, died peacefully on March 18th, 2019. She was born in 1923 and lived the first 81 years of her life in Buffalo, New York, where her family had lived for many generations. She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis H. McKown, after 61 years of marriage, in 2004. A graduate of The College of Wooster, Jeanne went back to school for a Masters degree in education at the age of 40, and became a Kindergarten teacher, a career she adored. Jeanne was a writer, reader, genealogist, swimmer, friend-maker and Rotary wife. In retirement, she and Curtis traveled the country and the world, but never missed any grandchild's performance, game, birthday or graduation. She is survived by her two daughters of Hilton Head Island, Cynthia M. Villena (Nestor) and Andrea Bhatt Siebold (Bruce), as well as her two sons, Douglas G. McKown (Karen) of Connecticut and Richard K. McKown (Julie) of New York. Every one of her children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren joined her on Hilton Head Island to celebrate her 95th birthday in September. Arrangements by Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

