Jeanne D. Rich Aged 79 of Hilton Head Island, SC, daughter of Delphio and Cecile Bracci(Caron). She leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years Stephen F. Rich, daughters Delphine M. Comeau of Ipswich MAandSarah J.LeBlancofDanvers,MA, sons William P. Towne of Ipswich MA, and Gerald J. Towne of Salem NH, a brother Peter G. Bracci of Plaistow NH, and two grandchildren, Andrew Muse ofUtah, and Lindsay Reichen of California. Jeanne was predeceased by a son Edward F. Towne and her sister Susan Vieira. Prior to moving to Hilton Head Island in 1995,Jeanne lived in Bradford, Haverhill, North Andover, and Boxford MA. She was educated at Haverhill High School, Bradford Junior College, Salem State College, and Northern Essex Community College. Jeanne was multi-talented and excelled at all forms of arts and crafts including knitting, rug hooking, painting of all forms, sewing, decoupage, needlepoint and beading.She was also a passionate cook and loved to bake.She enjoyed gardening, tennis, bird watching, bridge, mahjong and playing Jeopardy. She was also gifted musically and loved playing the piano and flute. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Services will be private. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. www.islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on June 15, 2019