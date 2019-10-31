Jeannette Sheridan Adams Jeannette Sheridan Adams of Hilton Head passed away on October 30, 2019. She was 86 years old. Jean was born in Baltimore, MD on March 6, 1933 to Richard Champlin Sheridan and Jeannette Kidd Sheridan. She graduated from Friends School in Baltimore in 1951 and attended Pembroke College which is now part of Brown University. Jean met her future husband, Robert Talbot Adams, when she was sixteen at a church spaghetti supper. Bob was a student at Johns Hopkins University looking for a cheap dinner and Jean was part of the serving team. They married in April of 1954 and relocated to Auburn, Maine where Bob was president of the Crest Shoe Company, a family business. In 1976, Bob sold the business and he and Jean relocated to Sea Pines full time where Charles and Mary Fraser were their next door neighbors. Jean became very involved in the growing Hilton Head community. She was a volunteer at the Hilton Head Hospital, a member at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, part of TINC and DUECE at the Sea Pines Racquet Club, and a stalwart of the golf community at The Sea Pines Country Club. After 30 years in Sea Pines, Jean and Bob relocated to The Seabrook in 2007. Jean moved to the Dogwood Wing of the Preston Center in 2018. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Bob Adams. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Adams and her husband Dan Fuller of Hilton Head and Patricia Adams and her husband Stuart Blackmer of Phoenix, MD. Funeral arrangements will be private and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, www.hospicecarelc.org. The family would like to thank the staff at the Dogwood wing of the Preston Center for the love and care they provided Jean. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 31, 2019