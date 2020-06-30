Jeffery Anthony Jones Jeffery Anthony Jones, 54, of Beaufort, SC formally from Garnett, Ks passed away on June 13 2020 from complications of Kidney Disease. He was born to Jeffie Thurman Jones and Amanda Francis Jones. He is survived by his older sisters Marleen Stifter and Dorothy Thompson and older brother Lee K Jones. He recently retired from working as a underground line locator In Beaufort and Hilton Head S.C. He was an avid outdoor mans. He loved to go hunting and deep seas fishing. He will be greatly missed you all that knew him.



