Jeffery Charles Robinowich

Service Information
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA
31405
(912)-354-1616
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:45 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery
Obituary
Jeffery Charles Robinowich 60, of Bluffton, South Carolina and husband of Charlene Willis Robinowich, died Monday evening, January 20, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center. The funeral services will be held at 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas. A complete obituary will be published in the Thursday edition. Please share your thoughts about Jeffrey and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 22, 2020
