Jeffery Charles Robinowich 60, of Bluffton, South Carolina and husband of Charlene Willis Robinowich, died Monday evening, January 20, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center. The funeral services will be held at 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas. A complete obituary will be published in the Thursday edition. Please share your thoughts about Jeffrey and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 22, 2020