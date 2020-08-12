Jeffry Earl Nadeau 05/14/1932 08/09/2020 Jeffry was born May 14, 1932 in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Jeffery Earl and Louise Jalbert Nadeau and was married to Patricia Rasmuson for 63 years Surviving are his sister Gloria Huntoon, two daughters, Gloria Blackwell and Julie Richardson, son in law, Hal Richardson, two grandsons Shawn Boudreaux and Justin Richardson; four great grandchildren, Timothy, Jules, Alexandra and Caleb Boudreaux; nieces Jan and Renee; nephews Ronny and Scot; cousins, Rick and wife Valle. He served his country with honor as a U.S. Marine for 31 years as Sgt. Major serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a Purple Heart Recipient. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, and loved to fish on his boat and was an expert in judo Jeffry retired to Beaufort-he loved the south and the water, enjoyed wood carving and his yard. He was the best father and loved his wife. He was funny and loved life and a beer or two with his friends at the Amvets. He also enjoyed cooking and trying new things when he cooked. Due to the Corona Virus, graveside services at Beaufort National Cemetery with Marine Corps Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



