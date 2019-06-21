Jenny Hurley Bush BEAUFORT - Jenny Hurley Bush, 68, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. She was born on July 7, 1950, to the late Mr. Hugh Gillespie Hurley and the late Mrs. Dorothy Ballenger Hurley of Clemson, South Carolina. She married Mr. Kenneth Oakley Bush in 1973 and had two children, Jodie Bush Miller and Major Jonathan Bush USMC . She owned a small business in downtown Beaufort for many years and cared greatly about our community. She was a long-time member of the Parish Church of St. Helena. Jenny is survived by her daughter and son, and his wife, Evie, and three grandchildren, Anne-Murphy and Nathan Miller and Oakley Bush. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Ken who passed away June 25, 2014. Jenny lived in Beaufort for many years and had a special love for the Lowcountry. She will be remembered by many in our community as a kind and gentle soul. She could almost always be found exploring her passion for weather, caring for others, and loving her friends and family. A memorial service for Jenny will be held at the Parish Church of St. Helena at 11 o'clock Monday, June 24, 2019. Burial will follow the service in the Parish Church cemetery where she will join her beloved husband Ken in rest. The family will receive friends after the ceremony at the Parish Hall directly after the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice at 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, South Carolina 29935. Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements and additional details can be found at www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on June 21, 2019