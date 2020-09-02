Jerilyn Marie Brown Jeri, 73, was born in New Brunswick, NJ. She attended St. Peter's High School, New Brunswick. Jeri met her husband, Jack in New Brunswick and were happily married on November 26, 1966 until Jack's passing in September 2009. Jeri and Jack started a family business in 1990 and moved to Hilton Head Island, SC permanently in 1999. Jeri Brown left this world on 8/30/2020 in the same way she lived it; with grace and loads of humor. She was the best Mom-Mom and Mom in the world for so many reasons but not least of all she never imposed any discipline. She leaves behind three children, their spouses and six grandchildren. John and Theresa Brown, their sons, Triur and Finnegan. Jen and Mike Lozan, their sons, Collin, Jack, and Evan. Jacqui and Jared Weiner and their daughter, Tessa. Jeri also leaves behind a tremendous amount of adopted family, those she took in. The Brown door was never locked and the house was always filled. She welcomed all, was loved by many, and returned that love. She will be missed. Visitation will be 3 to 5 pm today (Wednesday) September 2, 2020 at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal Road. Hilton Head Island. The family suggests that those who wish may send donations to the Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Post Office Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.



