Jerome Edwin Place 10/5/1963 03/29/2020 Jerome Edwin Place (Jeep) - the man, the myth, the "King Daddy" - age 56, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on March 29, 2020 in Sullivan's Island, SC. Jeep loved the South and his contagious smile immediately connected with those he met. Jeep was born in Royal Oak, MI to Allene and Ed Place on October 5, 1963. The family then began dividing their time between Longboat Key, FL and Hilton Head Island, SC. Jeep graduated high school from Sea Pines Academy on Hilton Head Island, SC. He attended and graduated with a BA Degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia. After graduating college, Jeep began his career as a business entrepreneur. He lived on Sullivan's Island for the last 17 years and most recently owned and operated Charleston Limousine & Shuttle Service. Jeep is preceded in death by his father Edwin Owen Place Jr. Jeep is survived by his mother Allene Place of Hilton Head Island; his sister Heather Place-Izurieta and brother-in-law Frank Izurieta of Waxhaw, NC; his niece Aubrey Izurieta of Raleigh, NC; his sister Tiffany Whitley and brother-in-law Dirk Whitley of Hilton Head Island; and brother Trey Place of Hilton Head Island. A celebration of life service will be planned and scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to your favorite charities in memory of Jeep.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 17, 2020