Jerry Thomas Wilson Jerry Thomas Wilson, age 73, of Hardeeville, SC and formerly of Bluffton, SC died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, GA. Mr. Wilson was born on December 12, 1945 in Sikeston, MO, the son of the late Edward and Amy Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a helicopter pilot. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star. Following his military tenure he attended Pacific Lutheran University. After his formal education he began his career with New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. After over 30 years of service Jerry retired as an Information Systems Specialist from Verizon. He was a member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and was active with the Civil Air Patrol. He also had a passion for birds and had cared for 4 parrots for the last 20 years. Mr. Wilson is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia Wilson; daughter, Kimberly Milam; sister, Patricia Gale; and grandchild, Cameron Milam. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort. A funeral procession will be leaving from Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton at 10:00 a.m. for those who wish to process with the family from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Civil Air Patrol, 224 Jonesville Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 in memory of Jerry Wilson.

