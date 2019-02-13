Jessica Lynn Kuczka

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "You always greeted us with a smile on Saturday's at the..."
    - Butch and Diane Wilke
  • "God bless you, Jess! It was such a pleasure to know you. ..."
    - Stacey Boos
  • "Jessica was a sweetheart who brighten our day each time we..."
    - Paul & Mary Lee Jones
  • "Jess I will miss you so very much. I love you like you..."
    - Sevilla (Sam) Sellers

Jessica Lynn Kuczka Jessica Lynn Kuczka, age 26, of Port Royal, SC died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at MUSC in Charleston, SC. Jessica was born on October 16, 1992 in St. Louis, MO. She was a graduate of Webster University in Missouri and continued her formal education in Georgia at Savannah College of Art and Design where she earned her Master's Degree in Historical Preservation. She was the Executive Director for the Historic Port Royal Foundation. She enjoyed knitting, museums, drawing, painting, singing, and the beach. Jessica is survived by her husband, Jacob Christopher Kuczka and their 11 week old son, Oliver Edward. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made toHistoric Port Royal Foundation,P.O. Box 817, Port Royal, SC 29935. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service.www.saulsfh.com
Funeral Home
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.