Jessie "Elsie" Lee Jessie "Elsie" Lee, 95, went to be with her Lord on Sunday April 28, 2019. She was born in October 1923 in Smyrna, Ga. She was the oldest of 4 girls born to Julius and Lillian Davis. The family moved to Miami where she graduated from Jackson High. She went to work at Lee & Frazel where she met her beloved husband, Leslie T. Lee. They were married in October 1945 and remained happily married until his passing in 1980. Elsie is survived by her daughter Kathy, as well as 3 nephews- Douglas Warnock, Thomas Warnock and Ted Warnock. Elsie is predeceased by her sisters Joyce, Peggy and Janelle. After her husband's passing, Elsie split her time between Florida and the NC mountains, until she moved full time to Spruce Pine, NC in 1987. She volunteered at First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine as well as Spruce Pine Hospital. She was an active member of Grassy Creek Golf Club, where she served as Ladies' Golf Association president for a year. After leaving Spruce Pine, Elsie and Kathy lived in Murrells Inlet, SC; Taylors, SC and Hilton Head, SC where Elsie touched people's hearts and made friends along the way. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling to golf tournaments and trips with her daughter. Her second great love after family was cruising, having been on cruises to Alaska, Mexico, Canada/New England as well as multiple Caribbean cruises. The family wishes to thank the staff at Seabrook of Hilton Head, Brookdale Hilton Head Village and Compassus Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution be made to Compassus Hospice or your local hospice. Services to be announced at a later date.

