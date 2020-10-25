Jimmie Scott

May 31, 1939 - October 20, 2020

Callawassie Island, South Carolina - Jimmie Carson Scott (Age 81), of Callawassie Island, SC and formerly of Montgomery County, MD passed away on October 20, 2020. He joins the love of is life, wife of 54 years, Evelyn Rita (Peles) Scott, in heaven. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Jimmie was born May 31, 1939 in Swainsboro, Georgia to father Levy Jordan Scott and Mildred Frances Kitchens. He was the oldest of four siblings, Larry Scott (deceased), Dorothy McHale (deceased) and Lamont Scott. Jim was a loving father to daughter Audrianne Adams Lee, son Bradley John Scott, a special Papa to Granddaughter Ashleigh Marie Adams. and great granddaughters, Remy Evelyn & Jovi Julianna Smoot. He and son-in-law Patrick Lee bonded over golf, even winning the Callawassie Island Member/Guest Tournament together in 2005. He also developed a special bond with grandson-in-law Benjamin Smoot. He will be missed by his brother Lamont and his wife Yvonne, sister-in-law Judy Scott, and the extended Scott and Peles families. Jim also had close relationships with his Uncles Larry Kitchens (age 92) and George Kitchens (age 96). He greatly enjoyed reminiscing with them, and nights filled with guitar playing and karaoke.

As a young man, Jim traveled to Washington DC, where he met the woman of his dreams, Evelyn. She was the light of his life. Jim expressed so much admiration for Evelyn's accomplishments and for encouraging him to pursue his own career dreams. He went on to get a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland (Go Terps!) and spent the duration of his career as an Electrical Engineer for the Potomac Electric Power Company. One of the highlights of his career was traveling around the world to develop and upgrade electrical substations. Getting to bring along his wife on many of these travels was one of the joys he greatly cherished.

Upon retirement, Jim and Evelyn came across the causeway of Callawassie Island and fell in love. They built their dream home, nail by nail, as Jim often said, and resided there the remainder of their lives. He spent his retirement doing what he loved best – fishing, golfing, ecology, watching college football, and eating Evelyn's great home cooking. Jim felt blessed to share many of these adventures with cherished friends he made on the island over the years.

Jim will be incredibly missed; he and Evelyn will continue to serve as our guides, and will forever live on in our hearts.





