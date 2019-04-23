Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jmaes Patrick McKillop. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary



James Patrick McKillop James P. McKillop, 87, passed away on April 20, 2019 at his home on Hilton Head Island surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Janet Rohan for the past 5 years. Both Jim & Jan were fortunate enough to find love later in life after experiencing the passing of their respective long-time spouses. Jim was born May 31, 1931 in Queens, N.Y. to James H. McKillop and Catherine R. Kelly and was their only child. Jim was a Graduate of State University of New York Maritime College. He also received his Master's degree in Business at N.Y.U. He married Constance Smith in 1953 and enjoyed 59 years, and 7 children, together. He was commissioned as a LTJG in the U.S. Navy where he served as Navigator aboard the USS Oglethorpe. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the USN he worked as a Marine Insurance Investigator. He was then employed by the Port Authority of New York for 26 years until his retirement in 1989. Jim and Connie lived on Long Island until his retirement and then moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Jim volunteered at the St Francis Thrift Store and at Hilton Head Hospital. After Connie's passing in 2012 Jim was at a loss. When he met Janet Rohan his witty humor and laughter returned. Jan has 8 children and had been widowed for several years. Jim & Jan were happily married on September 29, 2013 when both large families were merged together. Jim is predeceased by Connie McKillop and son Colin McKillop. He is survived by 6 children: James McKillop and wife Kristin Mangold, Kelly Gallagher and husband Vito, Regina Brashear and husband Brian, Sean McKillop and husband David Yuenger, Meg Spanarkel and husband Daniel and Kathleen Campo. 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, further survive him. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25 at 3PM at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal Road. Interment at the St. Francis Columbarium alongside Connie McKillop. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made to: The Hilton Head Hospital Auxiliary, 25 Hospital Center Blvd., Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29926. Condolences may be expressed at islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

