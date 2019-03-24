Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan A. Stashak. View Sign

Joan A. Stashak Joan A. Stashak, a long time resident of Hilton Head Island, died at the age of 87 on Saturday March 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania in 1931. She graduated from College Misericordia in 1953 and Georgetown University in 1957, where she studied biochemistry. Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Stashak in 1970 and gave birth to her son, Michael, in 1972. After moving to Massachusetts, she continued her passion for science as a research biochemist working on early research on stroke victims which eventually became the TPA protocol used today. Joan loved Hilton Head Island, and moved there in 1995 following Jerry's retirement. She was an avid golfer, carding several holes-in-ones at the Golf Club of Indigo Run. She also was an active member of St Francis Catholic Church where she volunteered at the thrift shop and in the rectory. In 2017, Joan moved to Mobile, AL to be close to her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. In Mobile, she was a member of St Ignatius Catholic Church. She maintained a passion for reading throughout her life, including in the weeks just prior to her passing. Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry. She is survived by her sister June Olszewski, her son Mike and her three grandchildren, Sam, Annie, and Vivian, who all loved their Nana dearly. There will be a Memorial Service for Joan at the St Francis by the Sea Columbarium on Monday, April 1st at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia University in Dallas, PA are welcome.

