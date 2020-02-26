Joan Ann Schulz Joan Ann Schulz (nee Benacquista) 71, of Hilton Head Island, SC formerly of Union, NJ passed away at home on Febraury 13, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home 2122 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, N.J. on Sat, Feb 29th at 8:30 AMthence to St. Rose of Lima Church, Short Hills, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM. Interment Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, N.J. For more information or to send condolences please visitjacobhollefuneralhome.com Joan was born in Newark and lived in Union before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC 23 years ago. Joan was predeceased by her parents Orlando and Rose (Cantarella) Benacquista and her uncles Michael and Anthony Cantarella. She is survived by her husband Barry Schulz, children Kenneth and Richard Schulz, uncle Pasquale Cantarella, and grandchildren Madelyn, Violet, and Cole.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 26, 2020