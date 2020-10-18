Joan Bach
August 16, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Joan Patricia Bach passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in New York City, the daughter of Richard and Mary Kennedy. She grew up in New Hyde Park on Long Island and attended New York University, until she met Bill, her husband, in 1950. They were married in 1951. During Bill's working career, they lived in nine locations including Melbourne, Australia and ending in Pittsburgh, PA.
Joan had three children- Sharon Blackshire, Steve and his wife Blythe, and Greg and his wife Shawn. When her three children left home, she attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Social Work followed by a Masters Degree in Social Work.
Joan and Bill retired to Hilton Head Island where Joan was active with Stephen Ministries and Hospice Care of The LowCountry.
Her husband Bill survives Joan, along with her three children, six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held on October 23, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island. For the specific time please call First Presbyterian Church at 843-681-3696. To respect the need for social distancing during these times we are pre-registering those attending to ensure safe seating arrangements. Islandfuneralhome.com
