Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Clare Sinclair. View Sign



Joan Clare Sinclair Joan Clare Sinclair, wife of Harold Sinclair, mother of 5, grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 5, and volunteer extraordinaire, died in her home at Bayshore on Hilton Head on February 24th surrounded by love. Joan, born in 1925 to Ann (Connolly) and Albert Kaiser in Bayshore, Queens, NY, graduated from Malverne High School where she met her high school sweetheart and husband of 67 years. Together they raised Jeffrey (deceased), Susan Schneider (Kevin), Savannah, GA; Sally Sinclair-Hubbard (Ray), Birdsboro, PA; David Sinclair (Whitney), Winnetka IL; and Amy Stapleton (Russ), Jacksonville, FL. She also leaves behind a brother, James Kaiser (Heidi), Hopkinton, MA. Always an active volunteer in her community, Joan was a scout leader and sang in her church Choirs. She volunteered for many years at Total Ministries and Meals on Wheels, Spartanburg, SC. After retiring to Hilton Head, Joan was a Rotary Reader in the HH schools, volunteered on various St. Francis by the Sea outreach projects, and contributed to the Trident Newsletter of Port Royal. Joan was also involved in the maintenance of the Port Royal Arboretum. She was an avid reader, exercise enthusiast, expert grammarian and crossword puzzle champion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewater Hospice Foundation, 10 Buckingham Plantation Dr., Suite A, Bluffton, SC 29910. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis by the Sea, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head. A reception/hat party will follow at the Bayview Club at Bayshore on Hilton Head, 421 Squire Pope Road. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close