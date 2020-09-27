Joan Corson Joan Corson, age 87, died on Labor day, September 7th after an 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lynn; 4 of her 5 adoring children; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Joan grew up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and attended the Shipley School and graduated from Moorestown New Jersey High School. She attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Harcum Junior College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She and Lynn married following her graduation. Joan dedicated her life to her children and community activities. She had an avid interest in politics and served as a volunteer staff member for a New York congressman and a New York state representative. She was also vice chair of the local republican party. Joan was very active in town affairs. She was the first woman to serve on the Lewisboro New York town zoning board of appeals. She was an active volunteer member in other community organizations such as local hospitals and local thrift shops, wherever she and Lynn lived. She was a lover of people and did much to bring people together to form friendships. Joan would be the new neighbor in town to set an open house to bring together neighbors that otherwise hadn't met. She loved animals, and over the years was never without a pet dog. Her most recent pet, Lexi, still sits at the door waiting for mama. Contributions, in her memory, to the Salvation Army will be welcomed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store