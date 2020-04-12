Joan M. Schwartz Joan M. Schwartz (nee Nelis) of Lorain, OH passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Joan and her husband of 64 years, William M. Schwartz, Sr were 25 year residents of Dataw Island. She and Bill returned to Sandusky, OH in 2014. She enjoyed her Island friends, golf and reading. She is preceded in death by her husband in 2015. Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date on the website of Busch Funeral Home. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 12, 2020