Joan Schwaiger (1937 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church
45 Beach City Rd
Hilton Head Island, SC
Obituary
Joan Mary Malloy Schwaiger Joan Mary Malloy Schwaiger, age 82, passed away on June 6, 2019 due to complications of a stroke. She was born in New York City on January 10, 1937 to Evelyn Kramer and Joseph Malloy. She was married on January 9, 1960 to her high school sweetheart, Walter N. Schwaiger, who preceded her in death in 1999. Joan enjoyed traveling and went to places as far away as Egypt, Tahiti and Ireland. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved her dogs. Joan is survived by her children Walter J. Schwaiger and Susan L. DeTillio; and by her grandchildren Alexander M. DeTillio and Stephanie M. Rhodes. Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church 45 Beach City Rd, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 29926. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hilton Head Humane Society at www.hhhumane.org. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on June 13, 2019
