JoAnn O'Leary JoAnn O'Leary, born to Sumner Pence and Edith Downing, passed away peacefully at home on Hilton Head Island June 4, 2020 at the age of 92. Ms. O'Leary was born October 31, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio. JoAnn enjoyed dancing, watching Gamecocks Football and her beloved Cowboys. JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband Paul Edwards, sisters Geraldine Polzer, Opal Hoke, brothers John and Ralph Pence and a granddaughter Reyna Boyd. JoAnn is survived by her children Michael (Connie) Hastilow, Brenda Carter, Linda Keyser, Paul (Kathy) Edwards, and Joseph (Kathy) Edwards; grandchildren, Angela Jackson, John (Rebecca) Hastilow, BobbieJo (Rick) Ehrenfeld, Angel (Gary) Jacobs, Stephen Chamberlain, Matthew (Alyssa) Keyser, Kelly Keyser, Tawnia Holley, Paul Edwards, Brian (Nicole) Edwards, Madison (Parker) Edwards-Bednar, Austin Edwards as well as her many great-grandchildren. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 10, 2020.