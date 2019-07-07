JoAnne Appleton Bauer JoAnne Appleton Bauer, 46, died peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Hilton Head, South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends. JoAnne fought her valiant battle against cancer with great determination and elegance. JoAnne was a devoted wife and mother, and was loved by all who knew her. She had a gentle and gracious spirit, and was unfailingly thoughtful and kind. She genuinely cared about everyone, and her joyful laughter brightened all of our lives. She was a resident of Jefferson, New Jersey until moving to Hilton Head in 1996. JoAnne graduated with a BS in Psychology from the University of South Carolina. Her many interests included travel, fitness, tennis, gourmet cooking, and art. JoAnne is predeceased by her father Joseph Edward Appleton, and her mother Rosalie Landman Appleton. JoAnne is survived by her husband Samuel C Bauer and her daughter Isabelle H Bauer of Hilton Head, and sister Tiesha Lennon of New Jersey. A service will be held at 2:00 on Thursday July 11, 2019 at St Francis by the Sea. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 7, 2019