Joanne Neely Joanne passed away peacefully on June 1st after struggling with interstitial lung disease. Born in Rock Hill SC, Joanne moved from Rock Hill to Hilton Head Island, SC. where she resided for 40 years, before moving to Poway, California. Joanne is survived by her loving children and grandchildren, son Jim Neely (Carolyn) of Hilton Head Island, daughter Tamra Barker (Howard) of San Diego, CA. Grandchildren Howard Barker and Erika Melan, Alexandra and Joel Balaris, James and Brittany Neely. Her loving brother Charles Neely (Nikki), and sister Carol Sanders (Larry). A celebration of life will be held at Friendship United Methodist Church, Rock Hill, SC on June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis foundation at helpfightra.org or St. Andrews By the Sea Church, hhiumc.com or mail to: 20 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head SC 29928.
Published in The Island Packet on June 16, 2019