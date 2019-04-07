Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Lee Elam. View Sign



Joe Lee Elam 4/15/1030 to 3/23/2019 Joe Lee Elam, formerly of Bluffton, SC and a resident of Sugar Hill in Dalton, MA, passed away quietly at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Born in Powellton, WV on April 15, 1930 to Howard Gentry Elam and Anna Thelma Callaway who died in 1934. Joe and his brother Bill were raised by their step-mother, Esther Long Elam. He graduated from Mt. Lebanon HS in Pittsburgh, PA 1948, attended Franklin College in IN and Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, OH studying Civil Engineering. He was drafted in the Army during the Korean Conflict , served two years at Ft. Knox KY with the 3rd Armored Division. Joe worked for GE Lamp division in Cleveland and the Providence Base Plant in RI for 22 years and General Dynamics-Electric Boat for 12 years. Joe was an active Mason, Past Master of Unanimity Lodge #418 on Hilton Head Island, SC., Past Commander Of Hampton Commandery of Knights Templar. HHI Shrine Club, Eminent Past Grand Warden of MA & RI, Past Commander of Thomas Smith Webb Commandery, now St. Johns No. 1 in RI and the Shrine Club. He worked with the Boy Scouts for many years and volunteered 14 years for the Hilton Head Motoring Festival. He was a true Christian and ordained Elder at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head. He enjoyed working with young people. Joe was the beloved husband of Virginia B. Elam-nee Brown for over 65 years. Loving father of Holly Lee Grauer-MA, Marta L. Ferguson (James II) RI and Bruce Howard Elam (Megan) ME Grandchildren Sarah Ann Ferguson(Chris Hurd) and James Ferguson III(Jaclyn McLeroy). Great grandchildren Oliver and Kenzi Hurd and James Ferguson IV. Joe is survived by his brother D. Jerry Elam (Marcella) of Hilton Head and predeceased by his brother William (Bill). A Memorial and Masonic Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head in the near future. Contributions may be made in Joe's name to: . Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 7, 2019

