Jofy Moore Jofy "Bubba" Moore went to be with Jesus on December 1, 2019. Jofy was born in Greenwood, SC in 1954 and attended Greenwood High and Lander. He was a resident of Hilton Head since 1986, was a Contractor, Realtor and Process Server. A memorial service to honor him will be held Sunday, December 15 at 2 pm at Central Church, 975 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island. Please join us and share your memories of him. He was so loved by EVERYONE. Jofy is survived by his wife Jennie; his sister Laurie Long; his brother Jimmie; brother in law Rusty Hughes (Mandy); nieces and nephews and wonderful Island family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lynn Satterfield. The family prefers memorial contributions to s. Cremation Simplified is in charge of arrangements.

