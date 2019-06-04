Johanna Cerutti Steinmeyer Johanna Cerutti Steinmeyer, 95, of Hilton Head Island returned to the Lord on June 1, 2019 at Brookdale Hilton Head Village. Born in Long Island, New York, daughter of Francis Pandolfi and Joseph George Cerutti. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd R. Steinmeyer. Survived by her family: son James (Jackie) of Columbia, SC; daughter Mary (Mike) Peters of Hilton Head Island, SC; son William "Tony" (Gwen) Steinmeyer of Ridgeway "Lake Wateree", SC; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" Steinmeyer. A private burial will be in the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head Island, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a . The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on June 4, 2019