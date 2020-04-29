Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Tinti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Tinti John Anthony Tinti, 89, of Bluffton, SC passed away April 25, 2020 peacefully at Broad Creek Care Center. John was born on April 20, 1931 in North East, PA. The son of the late Anthony "Tony" Tinti and Jennie DeSalvo Tinti. He lived in Erie, Pa and was employed at PHB Inc. in Fairview, PA for 21 years as Director of Diversified Service and Senior Buyer. In 2001, he and his wife, Norma relocated to SC to be near their 2 daughters and 2 grandsons. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years Norma G. (Ricci) Tinti, Daughters Sandra Tinti Benson of Bluffton, and Michelle Tinti Kreicher and son-in-law Bryan of Kentucky, Grandsons' Bryan Alan Benson and James John Benson who were the love of his life. Also, sisters' Jean Tinti McGill of Erie, PA and Antonia Marie Tinti of Ramstein, Germany, brother-in-law Joseph Ricci of Erie, PA and several nieces and nephews and cousins. John was a 1950 graduate of Cathedral Preparatory High School and member of Cathedral Preps first football championship team in 1949. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, handball, racquetball, tennis & golf. John enjoyed life to the fullest with the many wonderful family and friends that were a big part of his life. A memorial service at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton, SC where he was a parishioner, will be set at a later date. Burial will be on April 29, 2020 at Six Oaks Cemetery, in Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Capital Needs Fund St. Gregory the Great Church 31 St. Gregory Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910 in John's name.

