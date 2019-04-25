Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head 63 Arrow Rd. Hilton Head , SC 29928 (843)-715-4584 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM Spring Lake Pavilion Hilton Head Plantation , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Walters Sr. John A. Walters Sr. 84, of Hilton Head, South Carolina passed away on April 18th after a long illness and courageous battle with cancer. John and his wife Carol were originally from Tarentum, PA. and were married for over 62 years. John graduated from Tarentum High School in 1953 and after a brief stint at Grove City College, he began working as a machinist at Oberg Manufacturing in Freeport, PA. After graduating from embalming school in 1960, John became a partner at the Walters-Fullerton Funeral Home in Freeport, PA., following in the family funeral business. In 1966 he became a regional salesman for Merit Machinery in Pittsburgh, helping design and equip the first generation of Vocational-Technical Schools in Pennsylvania. His background as a machinist was the catalyst for his success with Merit and helped him as he moved on to work in a similar capacity at Freeman Supply Company in Toledo, Ohio. In 1979 he left Freeman Supply and started his own business, Allegheny Educational Systems. John was President of Allegheny Educational Systems from 1979 until his retirement in 1997. The business continues on today under the direction of his sons John Jr. and Daniel. Son Cary Walters is an IT Project Manager for First Quality in Anderson, SC. John and Carol moved to Hilton Head Plantation in 1998 where Carol continues to reside. John enjoyed his golf game, classic cars and sharing car stories with his friends at the Low Country Oyster Motor Driving Society. His cherished 1969 Olds 98 convertible won many awards. John also enjoyed and cherished many friends in Hilton Head and back in the Western Pennsylvania area. He loved his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. John and Carol were Steeler ticket holders for many years. John and his son John Jr. were among the lucky few to witness in person the "Immaculate Reception" play at Three Rivers Stadium. John was predeceased by his parents, Andrew S. and Alberta Jordan Walters of Tarentum, PA., his brothers Fred, Guy, Andy, and son Matthew. John is survived by his wife Carol (Crosby), sister Linda of Natrona Heights, PA., son John Jr. (and Sara) of Oakmont, PA., son Cary (and Lisa) of Anderson, SC., Daniel (and Cynthia) of Natrona Heights, PA., five grandsons, one granddaughter and one great grandson. Friends and neighbors are invited to a celebration of John's life on Sunday, May 5th at the Spring Lake Pavilion in Hilton Head Plantation from 1:00 to 3:30 PM and in the Pittsburgh area on a date to be decided in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The or to the Hospice Care of the Low Country. Keith Funeral Services

