John Alan Gonsa John Alan Gonsa passed away peacefully at his home in Bluffton, SC, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bono Gonsa; brothers-in-law Scott Bono (Laura) Durham, NC and Rodney Bono (Nancy) Raleigh, NC; Sister-in-law Susan Bono Zelenakas (William) Pasadena, MD; cousin, Robert Cibulsky (Diane) Bluffton, SC; many nieces, nephews and Godchildren, as well as many friends and clients. Mr. Gonsa was semi-retired after a long career as an accountant in the metropolitan Washington, DC area. He was a member of the Edward D. White Council 2473 of the Knights of Columbus in Arlington, VA for many years. Mr. Gonsa was a proud Virginia Tech alumnus, avid Hokie supporter of both academics and athletics and a proud member of Hokie Nation. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 AM at National Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Virginia Tech, John A. Gonsa Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 10307, Blacksburg, VA 24062.

