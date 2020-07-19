1/
John "Jack" Battel On Thursday, June 25, 2020, our loss of John "Jack" Battel, 87, of Bluffton, SC was Heaven's gain. Jack loved his faith, his family and Notre Dame. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth, his five children and their spouses--Sharon B. Franklin DVM (John), Cynthia A. Battel DDS (James), John "Jack" J. Battel (Nancy), Christopher F. Battel (Janet), and Kathleen B. Seal (Anthony)--and nine grandchildren, Jordan, Griffin, Owen, David, Brian, Joe, Morgan, Colin and Katie. Jack never met a stranger, greeting and uplifting people wherever he went. Donations may made in Jack's name to the Scholarship Fund for the Notre Dame Club of Hilton Head, c/o Carey & Company, 70 Main Street, Suite 100, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29926.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 19, 2020.
