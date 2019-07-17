John C. Tofaute John C. Tofaute passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, at the age of 73, in Sun City, Hilton Head, South Carolina. John was the beloved husband of Kathie Petras Tofaute and father to Becky (Bob) Johnson and Beth Ann (Bill) Kenny, and proud grandfather of J.R. (Bryanna), Zach, Katie, and Sean. John will be missed by his Tofaute family including surviving sister-in-law Priscilla and the many nieces and nephews who meant so much to him and his Petras family, especially his sisters-in-law Carol and Janet and their families. Friends (not starting to name any individual there isn't enough space) were an important part of John's life, too, and he'll miss each and every one. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton, SC, (www.sgg.cc) on Thursday, July 18th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Gregory the Great.
Published in The Island Packet on July 17, 2019