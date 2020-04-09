Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Tracy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John C. Tracy On Palm Sunday, April 5th, 2020, John C. Tracy, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully, in hospice care, at the age of 81. John was born in Columbus Ohio, on April 10, 1938 to Paul and Ardine Arbogast Tracy, both deceased. He graduated from St. Catherine and St. Charles Borromeo High School Columbus Ohio, in 1956. John graduated from Ohio State University, with a degree in Business in 1960. He was the president of his fraternity, Theta Kappa Phi and played on the Ohio State baseball and soccer teams. He was also an Ohio State Sophomore class treasurer. John was an avid Ohio State fan his entire life. John married Mary Susanne O'Leary, September 3, 1960. They moved to Ann Arbor MI., where he was a pharmaceutical sales representative. In 1961, John and Sue moved to Jackson, MS where he started his career with Wolh Shoe Co. and later was the owner of several Connie Shoe Stores throughout MS. He also had a career in commercial real estate. They moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 2008. John was instrumental in helping Father Patrick Farrell found and fund St. Richards Special Kids Program in Jackson, MS, where John chaired a major fundraising golf tournament for 25 years. He truly loved the kids and they always held a special place in his heart. He loved the game of golf and his 1960 Corvette as well as his 1951 MG TD. John and Sue often traveled with his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Mary Elizabeth and Tom and Mary Virginia, who were his close friends. Tom died in May, 2016. John is survived by his devoted wife Susie of 59 years and his family; daughter Tammy married to Bert Baker, son Scott married to Jennifer, and son Shawn. His seven grandchildren, Austin Baker, Zack Tracy, Colton Baker, Dylan Tracy, Maria Tracy and Nick Tracy. His great granddaughter Elise Annlee Baker. His brother Joe and sisters-in-law Mary Elizabeth and Mary Virginia. He was a loving uncle to his 15 nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date due to Covid-19 Virus, at Holy Family Catholic Church, HHI, SC. Donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 24 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928 or St. Richards Special Kids Program, 1242 Lynwood Dr., Jackson, MS, 39206. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

