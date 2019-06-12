Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Dante Liska. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Dante Liska Long time islander and surfer, John Dante Liska, left an amazing life on earth on May 29, 2019, after an incredibly positive and valiant battle with cancer. Known to many as Dante, Shaka, and Trav, John was a wonderful and devoted father, brother, uncle, son, friend, teacher of watersports and the environment, supporter of local businesses, and lover of music. He is survived by his fiancé, Tracy Brande; 2 beloved sons: Kai (19) and Jett (17); father, Jack (Bonnie); sister, Poppy (Liska) Pritchett (Doug); nephew, Forrest Pritchett; and many extended members of the Liska, Osterstock, Hayes, Kjellman, Turley, Elder, Scalzetti, and Alm families. He was predeceased by his loving and fun mother, Virginia (Scalzetti) Liska. Born on 3/28/66 in North Miami Beach, FL, John briefly lived in WA and MD, but hailed from western PA before settling on the island in 1981. During various business periods, he co-resided in CO, FL, and CA. He played for Westmoreland Hockey, HE McCracken football, and HHHS soccer. He graduated from Hilton Head High School, and earned degrees from the University of South Carolina and the Savannah College of Art & Design. He was a man of many aptitudes and an entrepreneur. A licensed sea captain, he owned and operated Island Sessions, a wakeboarding and waterski business. In addition, he created and ran boat tours out of Harbour Town concentrating on the local environment and history. Long time islanders will also remember him working at the family's former business, Father Dante's on Palmetto Bay Road, which was the beginning of his food and beverage career with numerous island restaurants and caterers. A former graphic designer for local businesses, he also enjoyed volunteering and mentoring for various Hilton Head Lacrosse programs, and he supported our military services. Always an enthusiastic fan of the Steelers, Penguins, Gamecocks, and the HHHS Seahawks, John appreciated all sports but could really shred surf, wake, snow, and skateboards, skis, and ice skates. Not a scratch golfer, he nevertheless played to support many charities on the island and enjoyed doing so. He was an avid reader and enjoyed cerebral conversations. His greatest joys were his boys, Tracy, his extended family, his circle of friends, traveling the world, finding the perfect wave, tearing it up on a slope, being dialed in on a mountain bike trail, and spreading and receiving kindness and knowledge wherever he went. The family greatly appreciates and acknowledges the outpouring of love and support given recently and in the past two and a half years from the Lowcountry and beyond. Dante wanted to remind everyone to start colonoscopies early, before any symptoms, and long before 50; and always HAVE A GRATEFUL DAY! A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 7 to 9 pm at Historic Honey Horn, 70 Honey Horn Drive, HHI. For those donating, please visit the John Dante Liska's Memorial Fund on

John Dante Liska Long time islander and surfer, John Dante Liska, left an amazing life on earth on May 29, 2019, after an incredibly positive and valiant battle with cancer. Known to many as Dante, Shaka, and Trav, John was a wonderful and devoted father, brother, uncle, son, friend, teacher of watersports and the environment, supporter of local businesses, and lover of music. He is survived by his fiancé, Tracy Brande; 2 beloved sons: Kai (19) and Jett (17); father, Jack (Bonnie); sister, Poppy (Liska) Pritchett (Doug); nephew, Forrest Pritchett; and many extended members of the Liska, Osterstock, Hayes, Kjellman, Turley, Elder, Scalzetti, and Alm families. He was predeceased by his loving and fun mother, Virginia (Scalzetti) Liska. Born on 3/28/66 in North Miami Beach, FL, John briefly lived in WA and MD, but hailed from western PA before settling on the island in 1981. During various business periods, he co-resided in CO, FL, and CA. He played for Westmoreland Hockey, HE McCracken football, and HHHS soccer. He graduated from Hilton Head High School, and earned degrees from the University of South Carolina and the Savannah College of Art & Design. He was a man of many aptitudes and an entrepreneur. A licensed sea captain, he owned and operated Island Sessions, a wakeboarding and waterski business. In addition, he created and ran boat tours out of Harbour Town concentrating on the local environment and history. Long time islanders will also remember him working at the family's former business, Father Dante's on Palmetto Bay Road, which was the beginning of his food and beverage career with numerous island restaurants and caterers. A former graphic designer for local businesses, he also enjoyed volunteering and mentoring for various Hilton Head Lacrosse programs, and he supported our military services. Always an enthusiastic fan of the Steelers, Penguins, Gamecocks, and the HHHS Seahawks, John appreciated all sports but could really shred surf, wake, snow, and skateboards, skis, and ice skates. Not a scratch golfer, he nevertheless played to support many charities on the island and enjoyed doing so. He was an avid reader and enjoyed cerebral conversations. His greatest joys were his boys, Tracy, his extended family, his circle of friends, traveling the world, finding the perfect wave, tearing it up on a slope, being dialed in on a mountain bike trail, and spreading and receiving kindness and knowledge wherever he went. The family greatly appreciates and acknowledges the outpouring of love and support given recently and in the past two and a half years from the Lowcountry and beyond. Dante wanted to remind everyone to start colonoscopies early, before any symptoms, and long before 50; and always HAVE A GRATEFUL DAY! A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 7 to 9 pm at Historic Honey Horn, 70 Honey Horn Drive, HHI. For those donating, please visit the John Dante Liska's Memorial Fund on gofundme.com Published in The Island Packet on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close