Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DiGenova. View Sign

John David DiGenova John David DiGenova passed away on April 5th, 2019. He was born on April 17th, 1998 in Dover, Ohio. He was the youngest of four boys (Daniel, age 31, Washington D.C; Jared, age 29, Bluffton, S.C.; Dominic, 27, Denver, CO), and he was big brother to Sara, 16, and Maria, age 10. DeAnn and Jeff DiGenova were blessed to be his parents as John's life brought so much joy and happiness to our family. John possessed the kindest of souls, and was always telling those that helped or provided any type of service, "Thanks, appreciate ya". John, "Thanks, we appreciated ya", and while you will be greatly missed, you will never be forgotten. In honor of John, the only request is that you hug your kids a little longer and tighter, help a stranger, just make your world a better place. He'd appreciate that. He is survived by grandparents on both sides, Web and Faye DiGenova (Hilton Head), Jim and Judy Haney (Ohio) great grandmother Evelyn Russell (Tucson, AZ),as well as aunts, uncles and cousins from South Carolina and Ohio. A memorial service will be held at Central Church, 975 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC, on Thursday at 1 PM with Pastor Michael Carr officiating.

John David DiGenova John David DiGenova passed away on April 5th, 2019. He was born on April 17th, 1998 in Dover, Ohio. He was the youngest of four boys (Daniel, age 31, Washington D.C; Jared, age 29, Bluffton, S.C.; Dominic, 27, Denver, CO), and he was big brother to Sara, 16, and Maria, age 10. DeAnn and Jeff DiGenova were blessed to be his parents as John's life brought so much joy and happiness to our family. John possessed the kindest of souls, and was always telling those that helped or provided any type of service, "Thanks, appreciate ya". John, "Thanks, we appreciated ya", and while you will be greatly missed, you will never be forgotten. In honor of John, the only request is that you hug your kids a little longer and tighter, help a stranger, just make your world a better place. He'd appreciate that. He is survived by grandparents on both sides, Web and Faye DiGenova (Hilton Head), Jim and Judy Haney (Ohio) great grandmother Evelyn Russell (Tucson, AZ),as well as aunts, uncles and cousins from South Carolina and Ohio. A memorial service will be held at Central Church, 975 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC, on Thursday at 1 PM with Pastor Michael Carr officiating. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close